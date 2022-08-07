Goodell: 'NFL Sunday Ticket' likely leaving DirecTV

It appears the NFL is poised to leave DirecTV after this season. But the question is, where will its NFL Sunday Ticket package wind up next?

NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell all but confirmed news that has been reported over the past year that "NFL Sunday Ticket" is going to leave DirecTV.

The package, which allows fans to watch out-of-market NFL games every week, began in 1994 and has been with satellite TV provider DirecTV.

Goodell said in an interview with CNBC on Friday that the package will likely move to a streaming service for the 2023 season, after the NFL's contract with DirecTV expires after this upcoming season.

"I clearly believe we will be moving to a streaming service," Goodell said. "I think that's best for the consumers at this stage."

DirectTV pays $1.5 billion annually for the rights to the package, but reporting from CNBC has indicated the NFL wants a higher payment. That has put Amazon, Disney and Apple as the three main suitors who have submitted bids.

NFL Sunday Ticket costs nearly $300 per season for DirecTV customers. Something more accessible and cheaper has been asked for by fans for years, but according to CNBC, the contracts between the NFL and CBS/FOX prevent the DirecTV successor from significantly downgrading the $300 per year price for the package, to protect those companies and their local affiliates.

Goodell told CNBC a decision from the NFL about the future of NFL Sunday Ticket will likely come this fall.

