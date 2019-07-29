NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees from the controversial "No Call" NFC Championship game will face depositions in New Orleans over the botched call.

Civil Court Judge Nicole Sheppard says the depositions of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees should occur in New Orleans sometime in September.

The word came after a status conference with attorneys and the judge this morning.

"I think the city of New Orleans and the Saints organization and the fan base, they deserve to know what happened in that NFC Championship game," Attorney Antonio Lemon said. "So we can get some level of truth, some information, so we can all heal a little better. As far as i'm concerned, we can't move on until there's been some reparation and some consequence for what happened."

The depositions will now need to be scheduled between the attorneys on for both sides.

On July 18, a decision by Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard made the depositions a possibility by not dismissing the case. A Louisiana 4th Circuit Court Appeal panel unanimously upheld Sheppard's decision.

The plaintiffs in this case, Antonio Le Mon, Susan Boudreaux, Jane Preau and William Preau III, say the lawsuit is not about money but uncovering the truth.