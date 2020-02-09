'If I die, I die.' Vikings QB Kirk Cousins weighs in on masks and COVID-19

Cousins talked about his approach to living with the virus, along with a wide range of other topics, during a popular Spotify podcast.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings, like other teams in the NFL, are taking serious measures to control the COVID-19 virus and conduct the 2020-21 season.

Their quarterback, however, is not sure they will make a difference. Talking with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt in his Spotify “10 Questions” podcast, Cousins expressed his opinion that masks don't work, and that he takes a 'survival of the fittest' approach to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point in the interview, which touched on a number of topics ranging from ancient Greek cities and Canada's drinking age and Val Kilmer movies, Brandt asked Cousins about his approach to living with the virus and wearing masks.

“If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in," Cousins said, chuckling. "But I’m about a .000001.”

“Really, how come?” Brandt responded.

“Again, I want to respect what other people’s concerns are," Cousins explained. "For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. So that’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.”

Cousins was one of the first NFL players to comment about COVID-19 and conducting the upcoming season, Tweeting that he wanted to play but "health and safety has to come first."

Since January, all I’ve wanted to do is get back on the field and play the game I love, but I also want to protect my family and my teammates. #WeWantToPlay but health and safety has to come first let’s not play things by ear, let’s be certain. — kirkcousins8 (@KirkCousins8) July 19, 2020

In his interview with Brandt, the Vikings QB called the current camp situation "unique," and said for players to move forward with confidence they need to be informed on the risks of being in a crowded locker room, or lining up against 11 other players.

"The more we know, whether it's risky or not, at least we can make an informed decision," Cousins reflected.