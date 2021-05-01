LIVE BLOG: Final day of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: All times listed are in eastern
We've reached the end of the ride, but what a ride it was.
The 2021 NFL Draft wraps up Saturday from Cleveland, with 154 players set to be selected in rounds four through seven. At this point, teams will mostly be looking to add depth and take the best players available, but there's always the possibility of finding that "Diamond in the Rough" (see: Brady, Tom).
Some notable names still on the board include Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Miami tight end Brevin Jordan, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick first again (106th overall), while the Philadelphia Eagles have the most scheduled selections with eight.
What follows is a comprehensive live blog of today's action. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the lakefront!
2:41 p.m. - Lets get some updates as the fifth round gets under way:
- 145. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State
- 146. New York Jets: Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
- 147. Houston Texans: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
- 148. Atlanta Falcons: Ta'Quon Graham, DE, Texas
- 149. Cincinnati Bengals: Evan McPherson, K, Florida
- 150. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
- 151. Chicago Bears: Larry Boron, OT, Missouri
- 152. Denver Broncos: Caden Sterns, S, Texas
- 153. Cleveland Browns: Tony Field II, LB, West Virginia
- 154. New York Jets: Michael Carter II, CB, Duke
- 155. San Francisco 49ers: Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan
- 156. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin
- 157. Minnesota Vikings: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
- 158. Carolina Panthers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
- 159. Los Angeles Chargers: Brenden Jaimes, OG, Nebraska
- 160. Baltimore Ravens: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
1:54 p.m. - Here are the last 14 picks of the fourth round:
- 131. Baltimore Ravens: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
- 132. Cleveland Browns: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
- 133. New Orleans Saints: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
- 134. Minnesota Vikings: Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State
- 135. Tennessee Titans: Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
- 136. Arizona Cardinals: Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
- 137. Seattle Seahawks: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
- 138. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Ball, OT, Marshall
- 139. Cincinnati Bengals: D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
- 140. Pittsburgh Steelers: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M
- 141. Los Angeles Rams: Jacob Harris, WR, UCF
- 142. Green Bay Packers: Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss
- 143. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
- 144. Kansas City Chiefs: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
1:16 p.m. - The latest action:
- 115. Dallas Cowboys: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
- 116. New York Giants: Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa
- 117. Los Angeles Rams: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M
- 118. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke
- 119. Minnesota Vikings: Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State
- 120. New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
- 121. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Smith, LB, UAB
- 122. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
- 123. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
- 124. Washington Football Team: John Bates, TE, Boise State
- 125. Minnesota Vikings: Camryn Bynum, CB, California
- 126. Carolina Panthers: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
- 127. Indianapolis Colts: Kylen Granson, TE, SMU
- 128. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dan Moore, OT, Texas A&M
- 129. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
- 130. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
12:39 p.m. - Some of today's early picks in the fourth round:
- 106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jay Tufele, DT, USC
- 107. New York Jets: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
- 108. Atlanta Falcons: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
- 109. Tennessee Titans: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville
- 110. Cleveland Browns: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
- 111. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane
- 112. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
- 113. Detroit Lions: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
- 114. Atlanta Falcons: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
Noon - Commissioner Roger Goodell opens day three with a more casual look.