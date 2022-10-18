Melvin Gordon likes tweets suggesting trade from Broncos

Gordon took a back seat to RB Latavius Murray, who handled most of the carries in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

DENVER — Frustrations are running high in Broncos County after a second consecutive loss in overtime during a primetime game dropped them to 2-4, including in the locker room.

Running back Melvin Gordon took a backseat to Latavious Murray, who was added to the Denver Broncos practice squad last week after Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Murray dominated the touches in the backfield against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night, racking up 16 touches compared to just 3 for Gordon. Running back Mike Boone also had 2 touches.

Gordon appeared to be frustrated standing on the sideline. At one point during overtime, a visibly animated Jerry Jeudy was caught on camera speaking to Gordon.

Jerry Jeudy ranting to Melvin Gordon after the Broncos offense crumbles yet again 😬pic.twitter.com/ofhOYygPoG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2022

The disgruntled running back took to Twitter after the game and liked multiple tweets suggesting he should be traded to a new team:

Melvin Gordon needs to request a trade tomorrow ! The utter disrespect ! — J. Wilds (@DobesBeWildin) October 18, 2022

Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers straight up — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) October 18, 2022

Damn what did Melvin Gordon do to get no burn — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 18, 2022

#Broncos coaching staff seems about done with Melvin Gordon. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 18, 2022

Too soon to propose a Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers trade? — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 18, 2022

Based on the look of it, Melvin Gordon might not see another carry tonight. Not sure what happened, but Mike Boone and Latavius Murray are Denver’s top two runners. Keep your head up, MG. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 18, 2022

Melvin Gordon was good enough to steal touches from Javonte Williams but not good enough to play ahead of Latavius Murray? — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 18, 2022

