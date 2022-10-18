Melvin Gordon likes tweets suggesting trade from Broncos

DENVER — Frustrations are running high in Broncos County after a second consecutive loss in overtime during a primetime game dropped them to 2-4, including in the locker room.
Running back Melvin Gordon took a backseat to Latavious Murray, who was added to the Denver Broncos practice squad last week after Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Murray dominated the touches in the backfield against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night, racking up 16 touches compared to just 3 for Gordon. Running back Mike Boone also had 2 touches.
Gordon appeared to be frustrated standing on the sideline. At one point during overtime, a visibly animated Jerry Jeudy was caught on camera speaking to Gordon.
The disgruntled running back took to Twitter after the game and liked multiple tweets suggesting he should be traded to a new team:
