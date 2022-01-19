x
NFL asks Nevada court to dismiss lawsuit from Jon Gruden

Gruden had claimed a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used to destroy his career by leaking old emails

CALIFORNIA, USA — The NFL filed a motion asking a Nevada court to dismiss former Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league, saying the accusations that the the NFL leaked Gruden's old, offensive emails are "baseless" and "should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action." 

Gruden had claimed a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used by the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell to destroy Gruden's career by leaking the old emails that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Jon Gruden out as Las Vegas Raiders head coach after racist, homophobic emails surface

