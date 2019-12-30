DENVER (AP) - Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr's 2-point conversion pass to Hunter Renfrow in the closing seconds to preserve the Denver Broncos' 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders.

That put an end to the Raiders' dim playoff hopes and to Oakland's run as an NFL city. The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Broncos won seven of their last 12 games after losing their first four games under first-year coach Vic Fangio and won four of five games after rookie Drew Lock took over at quarterback.