OAKLAND, Calif — The Oakland Raiders re-signed wide receiver Keelan Doss not long after they released Antonio Brown following a tumultuous preseason.

Doss is a former UC Davis star wide receiver who was featured heavily in the HBO reality tv series "Hard Knocks." He initially signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent and spent the entire preseason with the team.

In all four of his preseason games, Doss led the team with 17 receptions, 162 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Despite his production, the Raiders cut him.

Doss set UC Davis records for career receptions, receiving yards and 100-yard games. He also had 28 receiving touchdowns, a record at UC Davis.

As a senior, Doss played in all of UC Davis' games. During his senior season, Doss had 118 receptions, 1,334 yards, and nine touchdowns. He earned All-American honors for two consecutive seasons.

The Raiders suspended Brown after his confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock over the posting of a letter. The letter detailed nearly $54,000 in fines for Brown for missing a practice and a walkthrough.

Brown asked the Raiders to release him on Saturday.

