ALAMEDA, Calif. — In a series of roster moves, the Oakland Raiders have parted ways with four players.

Remaining transactions for the team will bring them to the league-mandated 53-person active roster. Those transactions are expected by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Released:

Brown, Mack - RB

Marshall, Brandon - LB

Richards, Jordan - S

Willson, Luke - TE

Waived the following players:

Allen-Williams, Bryson - LB

Barnes, Brandon - TE

Cowser, James - LB

Holsey, Joshua - CB

Wright, Gabe - DT

Waived/injured the following players:

Barrett, Alex - DE

Dorleant, Makinton - DB

Hunt, Cameron - G/C

Vanderdoes, Eddie - DT

