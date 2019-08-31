ALAMEDA, Calif. — In a series of roster moves, the Oakland Raiders have parted ways with four players.
Remaining transactions for the team will bring them to the league-mandated 53-person active roster. Those transactions are expected by 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Released:
Brown, Mack - RB
Marshall, Brandon - LB
Richards, Jordan - S
Willson, Luke - TE
Waived the following players:
Allen-Williams, Bryson - LB
Barnes, Brandon - TE
Cowser, James - LB
Holsey, Joshua - CB
Wright, Gabe - DT
Waived/injured the following players:
Barrett, Alex - DE
Dorleant, Makinton - DB
Hunt, Cameron - G/C
Vanderdoes, Eddie - DT
