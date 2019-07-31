NAPA, Calif. — The cameras were locked-on Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday morning in Napa, as Oakland’s biggest offseason addition to the silver and black offense participated in this first practice wearing pads.

The Raiders are the focus of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this season, and Brown, donning his neon green cleats, became the most attractive talent on the practice field.

Brown, 31, is still working his way back from a minor injury. He participated in practice for about an hour, before leaving the field early with his family, ready to get an early start on the day-off scheduled for Wednesday.

The sight of Brown in pads, being active in camp was a welcome one to his head coach Jon Gruden, who said the 10-year veteran is “getting close” to being cleared for full participation.

“Hopefully after the day off, he will get closer, but we need him on the grass,” Gruden told reporters following the morning practice. “We need him to get going, and he’s champing at the bit. He’s not a real patient guy and hopefully it will be sooner than later.”

Brown had spent a few days on the team’s non-football injury list with an undisclosed injury. After taking part in some of the practice sessions with the Raiders’ other receivers and catching passes from quarterback Derek Carr, Brown went to the sideline to have his right foot attended to by a trainer. He would return to practice before making his exit prior to team drills.

Gruden said he expects to have a better view on Brown’s status before the weekend.

The Raiders sent a third and a fifth-round draft pick to Pittsburgh to acquire Brown back in March. He spent nine seasons with the Steelers and appeared in 130 games, where he racked up over 11,000 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns.

