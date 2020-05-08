California prosecutors ask NFL to take down shooting video

NFL officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did an attorney who represented the family.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California prosecutors are asking the NFL to remove a video produced as part of the league’s Inspire Change campaign.

California District Attorneys Association president Vern Pierson said on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, that the video produced as part of the league's Inspire Change campaign misrepresents the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting of a Black man in 2018.

The video shows Sequette Clark speaking about the death of her son, Stephon Clark, who was killed in the backyard of his grandparents’ home after a chase by Sacramento police. The shooting led to weeks of protests. NFL officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did an attorney who represented the family.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert ruled the officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark acted lawfully.

Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, said in a press release the organization wants to continue to ensure victims of systematic racism are not forgotten.

"As part of Inspire Change, we will use our platform to recognize these individuals throughout history and support organizations that foster positive relationships between law enforcement and their communities," Isaacson said in the release.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: