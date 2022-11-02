Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

RICHMOND, Va. — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cybercriminals claiming they stole some of the football team’s financial data.
The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark website in a file marked “2020 Invoices.”
The team said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident” that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems.
The 49ers is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago.
