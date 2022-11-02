x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark website in a file marked “2020 Invoices.”

RICHMOND, Va. — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cybercriminals claiming they stole some of the football team’s financial data. 

The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark website in a file marked “2020 Invoices.”

The team said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident” that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems. 

The 49ers is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago.

Read the full story HERE.

READ MORE: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

California's mask mandate is set to end, hear how locals in Sacramento are reacting

In Other News

Deaf rappers performing ASL at Super Bowl halftime show