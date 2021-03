SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers agreed to bring back safety Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal and signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year contract.

Tartt is the latest key free agent the Niners managed to keep for at least another season following deals the team reached with left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley, and nose tackle D.J. Jones.