49ers deal with the playoff highs and lows of Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s playoff performance is all anyone would need to understand the decisions the San Francisco 49ers made last offseason at quarterback.
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo’s playoff performance is all anyone would need to understand the decisions the San Francisco 49ers made last offseason at quarterback.

The lack of downfield throws and handful of bone-headed plays explain why the Niners felt the need to trade three first-round picks to draft Garoppolo’s eventual replacement in Trey Lance third overall. 

The big passes under pressure, leadership and respect from his teammates are reasons why San Francisco kept Garoppolo and his hefty contract on board out of hopes he could help the 49ers contend for a Super Bowl.

