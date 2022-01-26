49ers deal with the playoff highs and lows of Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s playoff performance is all anyone would need to understand the decisions the San Francisco 49ers made last offseason at quarterback.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo’s playoff performance is all anyone would need to understand the decisions the San Francisco 49ers made last offseason at quarterback.

The lack of downfield throws and handful of bone-headed plays explain why the Niners felt the need to trade three first-round picks to draft Garoppolo’s eventual replacement in Trey Lance third overall.