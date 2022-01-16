49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys

They head to Green Bay for a divisional game looking for another trip to the NFC championship game

SAN FRANCISCO — Versatile receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown the play after an interception by Dak Prescott and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 23-17 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers overcame an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo when they led by 13 in the fourth quarter.

Now they head to Green Bay for a divisional game looking for another trip to the NFC championship game. The wait for Dallas to get that far in the playoffs will reach at least 27 years after another first-game flameout in the postseason for Prescott.

Concussion sidelines 49ers' Bosa in wild-card game at Dallas

San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa has been ruled out of a wild-card game against Dallas because of a concussion after a collision with teammate D.J. Jones.

Bosa was rushing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from the left side when he was crunched in the head and neck area as Jones came from the other direction late in the second quarter Sunday. Bosa stayed down for a couple of minutes before flashing a thumbs-up as he prepared to leave the field.

The club's sacks leader was ruled out early in the second half.

