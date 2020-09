NFL rules call for postponing or moving a game if the Air Quality Index is expected to remain consistently above 200 at the stadium on the day of the game.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan remains hopeful the 49ers will be able to play their season opener against Arizona as scheduled despite poor air quality caused by wildfires in Northern California.

The Niners practiced at their facility as scheduled with an Air Quality Index between 150 and 200.