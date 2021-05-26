Garoppolo uses criticism to push to 'next level'

49ers incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is using offseason drama, trade rumors and the drafting of rookie QB Trey Lance as motivation this offseason.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t help but hear the criticisms all offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers couldn’t rely on him because of durability concerns. He lacked the mobility and playmaking ability of the top young quarterbacks in the league. The Niners needed an upgrade at QB if they wanted to be a perennial contender.

The critiques were followed by a blockbuster trade when the 49ers traded the 12th overall pick and two future first-round selections to move up to No. 3 in the draft where they took Trey Lance to be their quarterback of the future.