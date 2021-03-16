x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco 49Ers

49ers keep CB Jason Verrett, add Samson Ebukam

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal.
Credit: AP
FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. 

General manager John Lynch announced the agreement on Twitter shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. 

NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. 

Verrett, 29, is a Fairfield native who played for Angelo Rodriguez high school. 

A person familiar with the deal says the Niners have also agreed on a two-year contract with edge rusher Samson Ebukam. 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until the start of the league year on Wednesday.