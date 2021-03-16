49ers keep CB Jason Verrett, add Samson Ebukam

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal.

General manager John Lynch announced the agreement on Twitter shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal.

NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more.

Verrett, 29, is a Fairfield native who played for Angelo Rodriguez high school.

A person familiar with the deal says the Niners have also agreed on a two-year contract with edge rusher Samson Ebukam.