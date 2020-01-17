SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers (13-3) are one win away from accomplishing a turnaround done only once in the Super Bowl era — make the Super Bowl a year after losing at least 12 games.

But first, the team has to get past the Green Bay Packers (13-3) in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. The Packers are also trying to make the Super Bowl the year after posting a losing record.

This game will be the third conference championship game in the Super Bowl era featuring two teams coming off losing seasons.

The 49ers and Packers have faced off 68 times since 1950, with the Packers leading the series 32-28-1 in the regular season and 3-4 in the postseason.

The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8 in the teams' only match up this year.

