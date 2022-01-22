49ers vs Packers: Injury latest, odds, how to watch

49ers face off against the Packers again. Aaron Rogers has never beat them in the playoffs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff matchup between the 49ers and Packers will be the ninth time these teams have met in the postseason. While the overall playoff series is split 4-4, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seeks his first postseason victory over San Francisco.

Rodgers, the former Cal Golden Bear, grew up rooting on the 49ers while growing up in Northern California. The Chico native is 0-3 when facing the 49ers in the postseason.

Both teams met in the regular season back in September, where the Packers won 30-28 thanks to a 51-yard game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby.

Saturday's game will mark the first time these teams have met at Lambeau Field since Green Bay won 33-30 on Oct. 15, 2018.

After suffering a concussion and exiting last Sunday's game in Dallas, DE Nick Bosa has been cleared to play on Saturday for the 49ers.

Bosa, who leads the team with 13.5 sacks and even the NFL with 21 tackles for loss, and 52 tackles overall this season, was cleared to play on Friday.

The home field conditions will be brutal for the 49ers, as Lambeau Field will be every bit of the frozen tundra it has known to be during a mid-January football game in Wisconsin.

Weather conditions are expected to be windy, temperatures in the single-digits by local kickoff time, only to dip below zero at the game's conclusion.

INJURIES

49ers: CB Ambry Thomas (knee) and DE Jordan Willis (ankle) are listed as questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder, thumb) and LB Fred Warner (ankle) are expected to play.

Packers: WR Marquez Vades-Scantling (back) is doubtful to play, while CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and OT David Bakhtiari are listed as questionable.

Green Bay is expected to welcome back OT Billy Turner (knee), WR Randall Cobb (core) and OLBs Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (biceps) back from injuries in time to play on Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. and will be televised on Fox or you can listen to it on the radio on ESPN 1320-AM.

ODDS

According to ESPN's Pick Center, as of Saturday morning, the 49ers are +5.5 underdogs with the over-under at 47.5.

LOCKED ON ANALYSIS