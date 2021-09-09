x
49ers prepare to open season in Detroit against the Lions

The Niners won just six games last season as injuries sent some of their best players to the sideline.
DETROIT (AP) - Dan Campbell is taking over a team that isn’t supposed to win much this year and is leading a franchise as synonymous with losing as any in the NFL over the last several decades. 

The Campbell era in Detroit begins Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Campbell plans to prove people wrong and his players do, too.  

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa are back after missing much of last year with injuries.