SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers look to sweep the season series from NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams for the first time since 2016. The Niners are in contention for the division title and a first-round playoff bye. They could be the top seed in the conference playoffs as well. The Rams need help to make the playoffs and must win out.

The Niners held Jared Goff to 48 net yards passing in that 20-7 win in October. But injuries and a slate of more talented opposing quarterbacks have changed that. A defense that allowed up 11 points a game the first seven contests is allowing more than 25 a game since then.

NEED TO KNOW:

Kickoff: 5:15 pm in Santa Clara

TV: NFL Network

Records: 49ers: 11-3 ... Rams: 8-6

OTHER WAYS TO WATCH:

The game is also streamed on the NFL app and NFL Live on Yahoo Sports.

Streaming service Fubo TV carries the NFL network. The game is accessible there for subscribers. There is a 7-day free trial. If the trial isn't cancelled within 7 days, users will be billed $69.99. Fubo TV is available on Roku, Amazon Fire and AppleTV, among others. (Those devices also carry the ABC10 on-demand streaming app.)

NFL GAME PREVIEW:

RELATED: Matt Ryan, Falcons rally in final seconds, stun 49ers 29-22

RELATED: 49ers' dramatic win over Saints comes at heavy cost

LEVIS STADIUM MAP: