SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery on his injured knee.

General manager John Lynch says Wilson injured his knee last week when he stood up in the locker room following practice and a weightlifting session.

Lynch says Wilson felt a “pop” in his knee. He says an MRI determined that Wilson tore his meniscus.