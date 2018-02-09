SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon has suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

McKinnon got hurt Saturday in his first day of team drills since injuring his right calf Aug. 9. An MRI determined he tore his ACL in his right knee and he will miss the entire season.

The 49ers were counting heavily on McKinnon this season after signing him to a four-year, $30 million contract in free agency. The 49ers now have three healthy running backs on the roster in Matt Breida, Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert.

