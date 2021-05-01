49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round

The 49ers added three picks during the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday, headlined by Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks.

The San Francisco 49ers added some players to help new quarterback Trey Lance, drafting Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks in the second round and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the NFL draft.

The picks took some maneuvering with the Niners moving down five spots before drafting Banks and then using one of the picks in that deal to trade up to get Sermon.