49ers to play 2 upcoming home games in Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home.

The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later.

No word yet on the team's season-ending home game against the Seattle Seahawks, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3.

Santa Clara County, announced new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday. Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases over the next two or three weeks that could be linked to holiday gatherings. The state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. The new figure breaks the state’s previous record of 7,170 in July.

In a tweet, 49ers CEO Jed York thanked the Arizona Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwell for working together to house the team as it finishes up its season.

