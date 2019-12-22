Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of conversions on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left and the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 victory.
Garoppolo made up for a mostly pedestrian game for the 49ers by delivering two big throws on the final drive after taking his fifth and sixth sacks.
READ ALSO:
- Brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard killed outside Nashville bar
- NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, commissioner Roger Goodell says
San Francisco celebrated somberly as teammates showed more concern for third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, whose younger brother Clayton was fatally stabbed earlier in the day at a Nashville bar.
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,
DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO: San Francisco 49ers DT Arik Armstead gets warm welcome at Sacramento Kings game