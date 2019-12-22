Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of conversions on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left and the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 victory.

Garoppolo made up for a mostly pedestrian game for the 49ers by delivering two big throws on the final drive after taking his fifth and sixth sacks.

San Francisco celebrated somberly as teammates showed more concern for third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, whose younger brother Clayton was fatally stabbed earlier in the day at a Nashville bar.

