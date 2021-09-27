x
San Francisco 49Ers

After furious comeback, 49ers leave Rodgers too much time

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Everything seemed to be going to plan down the stretch of the San Francisco 49ers' first home game with fans in more than 20 months - with just one small problem. 

They left Aaron Rodgers with a little too much time for a gut-crushing comeback.

After Kyle Juszczyk’s 12-yard TD catch with 37 seconds left gave the Niners the lead in a game they once trailed by 17 points, San Francisco’s defense allowed Rodgers to complete two passes to Davante Adams and lost 30-28 on Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play.