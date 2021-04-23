x
After trade up to 3, 49ers now must decide which QB to take

The Niners are expected to have their choice of quarterbacks including Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, watch as players practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif. The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed, Lynch announced Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The drama about which position the San Francisco 49ers would target for their first pick of the NFL draft was erased as soon as they traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to No. 3. 

The question then turned to which quarterback prospect coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will hitch themselves to with that pick. 

The Niners are expected to have their choice of Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones to be the eventual successor to Jimmy Garoppolo.