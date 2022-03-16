x
San Francisco 49Ers

AP source: 49ers agree to deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway

The 27-year-old Ridgeway provides the Niners with another option on the interior defensive line after losing D.J. Jones to Denver in free agency.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) looks on between plays during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway. 

The person said the deal is worth $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed. 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal. 

