AP source: 49ers agree to deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway

The 27-year-old Ridgeway provides the Niners with another option on the interior defensive line after losing D.J. Jones to Denver in free agency.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

The person said the deal is worth $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.

