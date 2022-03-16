AP source: 49ers agree to deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
The person said the deal is worth $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.
The 27-year-old Ridgeway provides the Niners with another option on the interior defensive line after losing D.J. Jones to Denver in free agency.
