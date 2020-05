The 49ers signed rights tender fro QB Nick Mullens and inked undrafted RB Salvon Ahmed to a three-year deal.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens has signed his exclusive rights tender with San Francisco. He was tendered a one-year deal in March.

Mullens showed promise in place of injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

The 49ers also have signed undrafted running back Salvon Ahmed to a three-year deal.