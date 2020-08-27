Banged-up 49ers call off practice, hold walkthrough instead

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called off practice after losing two more key players this week to injuries.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called off practice after losing two more key players this week to injuries.

Shanahan opted to hold a walkthrough instead of a full practice a day after a physical session with a roster with a number of players hurt.

The Niners are missing several key players during training camp.

The latest to go down was fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has a hamstring injury that will sideline him at least a week.