Banged-up 49ers call off practice, hold walkthrough instead

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called off practice after losing two more key players this week to injuries.

Shanahan opted to hold a walkthrough instead of a full practice a day after a physical session with a roster with a number of players hurt. 

The Niners are missing several key players during training camp. 

The latest to go down was fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has a hamstring injury that will sideline him at least a week. 

All-Pro tight end George Kittle has a tight hamstring and is day to day.