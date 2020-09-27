Banged up 49ers win again at MetLife, beat winless Giants

Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to their second win at MetLife with a 36-9 victory over the winless Giants on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers didn’t need quarterback Jimmy Garopollo and a slew of missing starters on the dreaded MetLife Stadium turf.

They controlled the ball on offense, took it away from the winless New York Giants on defense and had another easy day on the East Coast.

Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to their second win at MetLife with a 36-9 victory over the error-prone and winless Giants on Sunday.