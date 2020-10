Nick Mullens committed three turnovers to send the Niners to their second home loss of the season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Carson Wentz hit Travis Fulgham on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 5:50 remaining to lift the Philadelphia Eagles to their first win of the season, 25-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Eagles missing their top three receivers and No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert, the little-known Fulgham delivered the play of the game for Philadelphia.