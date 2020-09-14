x
San Francisco 49Ers

Hopkins helps Cardinals rally past 49ers 24-20

DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his debut with the Cardinals, who beat the 49ers 24-20 to open the 2020 NFL season.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20. 

Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers. 

Jerick McKinnon caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in his first game in more than two years before the Cardinals rallied.