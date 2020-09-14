Hopkins helps Cardinals rally past 49ers 24-20

DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his debut with the Cardinals, who beat the 49ers 24-20 to open the 2020 NFL season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20.

Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers.