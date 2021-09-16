Eagles, Niners both aim for a 2-0 start

The Eagles have won consecutive games in the series and seven of the past nine matchups since 2005, including a victory in San Francisco last October.

Coming off a surprisingly dominant 32-6 win at Atlanta in coach Nick Sirianni's debut, the Eagles return home to host the San Francisco 49ers as both teams aim for a 2-0 start.

Jalen Hurts was impressive in Philadelphia's win at Atlanta and rookie first-round pick DeVonta Smith caught his first touchdown pass.