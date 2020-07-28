x
Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of raping disabled woman

A jury on Monday found the 49-year-old guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been convicted of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman. 

Prosecutors said he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. A jury on Monday found the 49-year-old guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment.

Jurors also found that Stubblefield used a gun during the assault. Stubblefield could face 15 years to life in prison. His lawyers say there was no rape and the woman consented to sex. 

They plan to seek a new trial. Stubblefield was a defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders. 