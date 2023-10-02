Former 49ers tight end Russ Francis dies in plane crash

Richard McSpadden also died in the crash. He was a former commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Former NFL star Russ Francis died in a plane crash in New York Sunday. He was 70.

Francis played with the New England Patriots from 1975-80 until he was traded in 1982 to the San Francisco 49ers before returning to the Patriots from 1987-88.

"On behalf of the entire New England Patriots organization, we extend our sincerest sympathies to the family of Russ Francis, who tragically passed away yesterday,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Russ was a fan favorite throughout his playing career. He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest. Our thoughts are with Russ’s family, friends, teammates and the many Patriots fans who mourn his loss."

Francis won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1984.

"The San Francisco 49ers are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former tight end and Super Bowl XIX champion Russ Francis. We send out deepest condolences to the Francis family during this difficult time," the San Francisco 49ers wrote in a tweet.

Richard McSpadden also died in the crash. He was a former commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

"The Cessna 177 Cardinal in which Richard was in the right seat experienced an emergency after takeoff. The airplane attempted to return to the airport but failed to make the runway. Both occupants lost their lives," the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association wrote in a statement.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Watch more on ABC10: Man captured after breaking into Franchise Tax Board building, deputies say