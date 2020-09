Linebacker Fred Warner has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and took part in practice ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers got one key defensive player back to practice in advance of the season opener but are still waiting to know the status of two of their key receivers.

