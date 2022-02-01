x
Garoppolo to 49ers fans: 'It's been a hell of a ride'

All signs point to a trade being made in the coming months and San Francisco turning the team over to Trey Lance.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo finished his 17-minute season-ending news conference by thanking San Francisco 49ers fans and telling them it's "been a hell of a ride" as their quarterback the past five seasons. 

Garoppolo's tenure as quarterback for the 49ers isn't officially over as he has one year remaining on his contract and coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch say no final decision has been made. But all signs point to a trade being made in the coming months and San Francisco turning the team over to Trey Lance.

