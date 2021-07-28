Garoppolo not concerned with QB controversy, will help Lance

San Francisco traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 pick of April's draft, immediately raising significant questions about Garoppolo's future with the team.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo is still the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers but the Trey Lance questions were inevitable.

Garoppolo practiced alongside the North Dakota State rookie before addressing the team's QB situation for the first time at training camp.

"I don't know what you're talking about with 'awkwardness,'" he joked. "We've had a good relationship. We really have."

San Francisco traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 pick of April's draft, immediately raising significant questions about Garoppolo's future with the team. But the 29-year-old has remained intensely focused throughout the offseason, eager to put the disappointment of last season behind him.

For the full AP story, click HERE.