Kittle officially signed the deal Friday, a day after agreeing to the contract that keeps him locked up in San Francisco through the 2025 season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - All-Pro tight end George Kittle has signed his five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers that is the richest contract ever at the position.

Kittle officially signed the deal Friday, a day after agreeing to the contract that keeps him locked up in San Francisco through the 2025 season.