Garoppolo leads way as 49ers beat Bears 33-22 to stop slide

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Chicago Bears to snap a four-game losing streak.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22. 

Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards. Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, helping San Francisco win for the first time since beating both Detroit and Philadelphia on the road to start the season. 

Chicago lost its third straight.

