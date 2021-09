Garoppolo kept the job even though San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo is back for a fourth season as San Francisco's starter at quarterback despite an offseason full of intrigue and speculation.

Garoppolo kept the job even though San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall. But his time as starter could be limited.