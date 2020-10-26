Garoppolo shines in return to NE; Niners crush Patriots 33-6

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished 20 of 25 for 277 yards with two interceptions in his first game against his former Patriots team.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and 112 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury and the San Francisco 49ers dominated the New England Patriots in a 33-6 win.

San Francisco has followed back-to-back losses with two wins.

Brandon Aiyuk had six catches for 115 yards.