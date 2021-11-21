x
San Francisco 49Ers

Garoppolo throws 2 more TDs, 49ers dominate Jaguars 30-10

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week leading the 49ers over the Jaguars 30-10 in Jacksonville.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars 30-10. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week and the San Francisco 49ers dominated Jacksonville 30-10 on Sunday for their third win in four games. 

Coming off their best game of the season - a 31-10 stunner against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night - the 49ers (5-5) traveled cross-country on a short week and looked every bit like a playoff contender for the second time in six days. They scored on their first five possessions and set the tone for what would be another long day for the Jaguars (2-8).

