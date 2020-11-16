x
Saints overcome Brees injury, beat 49ers 27-13

Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans' defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a 27-13 victory.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (12) celebrates his recovery of a muffed punt with linebacker Craig Robertson (52), linebacker Zack Baun (53) and cornerback P.J. Williams (26) in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and a touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans' defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a 27-13 victory.

Brees’ injury appeared to occur when Niners defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. 

Niners QB Nick Mulles threw for one touchdown but was intercepted twice. 

The Saints have won six straight.