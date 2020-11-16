Saints overcome Brees injury, beat 49ers 27-13

Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans' defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a 27-13 victory.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and a touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans' defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a 27-13 victory.

Brees’ injury appeared to occur when Niners defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him.

Niners QB Nick Mulles threw for one touchdown but was intercepted twice.