x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco 49Ers

Mullens' giveaways send 49ers to 25-20 loss to Eagles

Mullens committed three turnovers, including a pick-six that helped Philadelphia seal a 25-20 win over San Francisco.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Nick Mullens missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk on his second pass of the game and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his last one. 

It was that kind of day for the San Francisco 49ers, who were unable to put together a second straight impressive performance without injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. 

Mullens committed three turnovers, including a fumble that set up Philadelphia’s go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and the pick-six that helped seal a 25-20 win for the Eagles.