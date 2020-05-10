Mullens' giveaways send 49ers to 25-20 loss to Eagles

Mullens committed three turnovers, including a pick-six that helped Philadelphia seal a 25-20 win over San Francisco.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Nick Mullens missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk on his second pass of the game and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his last one.

It was that kind of day for the San Francisco 49ers, who were unable to put together a second straight impressive performance without injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.