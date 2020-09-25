x
Mullens to replace injured Garoppolo as 49ers starting QB

Coach Kyle Shanahan also says TE George Kittle will miss a second straight game after spraining his knee in the season opener.
Nick Mullens will start at quarterback on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo but won’t have All-Pro tight end George Kittle as an option. 

Garoppolo didn’t practice all week because of a high ankle sprain and has been officially ruled out for this week’s game against the New York Giants. 

Kittle practiced on a limited basis but wasn’t healthy enough to go.