SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Raheem Mostert had to weigh some serious family issues before deciding to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

Mostert's wife is spending the season back home in Ohio with the couple's 1-year-old son. She is due to give birth to a second son in September.